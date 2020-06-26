CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — June 26, 2020

>>An op-ed page article titled “The U.S. trial at The Hague” (June 25, 2020) erroneously described the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a U.N. body. The ICC is an independent entity established under the 1998 Rome Statute. The ICC adjudicates complaints against individuals, whereas it is the ICJ (International Court of Justice) that judges disputes between states.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 1:31:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-june-26-2020/article31917199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY