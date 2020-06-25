Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — June 25, 2020

25 June 2020 00:02 IST
Updated: 25 June 2020 01:53 IST

The last sentence in the report titled “A brutal caste murder that shook the State in 2016” (June 23, 2020, some editions) erroneously said [five assailants P. Jagatheesan (Mr. Chinnasamy’s friend), M. Manikandan, P. Selvakumar, P. Kalaithamilvaanan alias Tamil alias Kalai and M. Mathan alias Michael] were also ordered to be released forthwith. Actually, the court had only ordered the release of the prime accused and two others and not these five assailants whose death sentences were commuted to life.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Corrections & Clarifications
Read more...