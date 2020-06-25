Corrections and clarifications — June 25, 2020

25 June 2020 00:02 IST

The last sentence in the report titled “A brutal caste murder that shook the State in 2016” (June 23, 2020, some editions) erroneously said [five assailants P. Jagatheesan (Mr. Chinnasamy’s friend), M. Manikandan, P. Selvakumar, P. Kalaithamilvaanan alias Tamil alias Kalai and M. Mathan alias Michael] were also ordered to be released forthwith. Actually, the court had only ordered the release of the prime accused and two others and not these five assailants whose death sentences were commuted to life.

