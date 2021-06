24 June 2021 00:02 IST

An Editorial page article titled “The state of India’s poor must be acknowledged” (June 22, 2021), citing the Suresh Tendulkar Committee report, erroneously said that the report calculated the poor at 25.7% of the population. It should have been 25.7% of the rural population. The all-India statistic is 21.9%.

