Corrections and clarifications — June 24, 2021

An Editorial page article titled “The state of India’s poor must be acknowledged” (June 22, 2021), citing the Suresh Tendulkar Committee report, erroneously said that the report calculated the poor at 25.7% of the population. It should have been 25.7% of the rural population. The all-India statistic is 21.9%.


