Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — June 24, 2020

In “Who does Galwan Valley belong to?” (FAQ page, June 21, 2020), it was erroneously mentioned that the Galwan River “flows east to Ladakh.” It should be corrected to say “flows from the east to Ladakh.”

