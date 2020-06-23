Corrections & Clarifications23 June 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — June 23, 2020
Updated: 24 June 2020
In the story titled “China lost more than 40 soldiers in Galwan, says Minister” (June 21, 2020), the paragraph that quoted the Chinese PLA Western Theatre Command spokesperson has been recast to say: “The Indian Army had stated that there were “casualties on both sides.” Accusing India for the clash, the Chinese PLA Western Theatre Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili said on Tuesday that it “triggered fierce physical confrontation between the two sides, resulting in casualties” but so far China has not commented on its casualty numbers.”
