June 21, 2023 12:30 am | Updated June 20, 2023 11:15 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report on the death of Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi (June 19, 2023, some editions) the name of the founder of the Kalanilayam drama troupe was erroneously given as Jagathy N.K. Achari. It should have been Krishnan Nair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT