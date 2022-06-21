Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — June 21, 2022

The reference to Mr. Varun Gandhi as BJP MLA should be corrected to BJP MP in the report titled “BJP leaders’ comments lead to a strong backlash” (June 20, 2022).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2022 12:30:17 am | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-june-21-2022/article65545807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY