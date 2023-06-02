ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — June 2, 2023

June 02, 2023 12:50 am | Updated June 01, 2023 11:04 pm IST

In the report titled “India sees reduction in stunting” (May 29, 2023), the third paragraph erroneously said the number of stunting cases dropped from 52 lakh to 36 lakh. It should have been 5.25 crore to 3.6 crore.

