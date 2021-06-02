Corrections and clarifications — June 2, 2021

In the story titled “Pace of vaccination suggests complete immunisation unlikely by year end” (June 1, 2021), Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist, had been wrongly referred to as former consultant to the World Health Organization. He was not a consultant. It should have been “formerly with the WHO.”

In the article titled “Lakshadweep – Between the sea and a hard place” (Profiles, May 30, 2021) — a reader pointed out — the reference to Ubaidulla’s landing following a shipwreck on the shores of Amini in AD 7 is wrong. It should have been 7th century AD.