Corrections & Clarifications18 June 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — June 18, 2020
Updated: 18 June 2020 01:53 IST
With reference to the Business page report titled “Infosys misses carbon neutral target for 2020” (June 11, 2020), the company has clarified that as per the 2020 data, Infosys has a total capacity of about 60 MW of solar PV, including rooftop and ground-mounted systems, up from 46.2 MW in 2018.
