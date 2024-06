A sentence in “The giant killer” (‘Profiles’ page, June 9, 2024) read “... the election was between Ms. Thakor and local strongman Shankar Chaudhary, who is now the Gujarat Assembly Speaker and the head of theBanas Dairy, which has an annual turnover of ₹15,000, .... It should have been ₹15,000 crore.

