The picture caption accompanying the report titled “Pakke Tiger Reserve’s contingency workers go on strike” (some editions, June 10, 2021) erroneously said the Tiger Reserve is in Assam. It should have been Arunachal Pradesh as given in the story.
Corrections and clarifications — June 11, 2021
