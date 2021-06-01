Corrections and clarifications — June 1, 2021

In the story titled “When Nehru wanted globe-trotter diplomats in print” (May 30, 2021), the name of the person appointed to the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for promotion of Hindi in the works of the ministry should have been given as Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and not Haribans Rai Bachchan, as published. In the last paragraph of the same story, there was reference to Bahasa Indonesia. It should be Bahasa Indonesian.

A Profiles page article titled “The chief investigator” (May 30, 2021) erroneously called Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the second officer from the Maharashtra cadre to head the CBI. He is actually the third IPS officer from Maharashtra. John Lobo was the first. Mohan Ganesh Katre was the second.