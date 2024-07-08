ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — July 8, 2024

Published - July 08, 2024 12:32 am IST

Alapan Bandhyopadhyay is a former Chief Secretary and Adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and not the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, as mentioned in a report, “₹2 lakh aid, job for kin of lynching victims in Bengal” (‘In Brief’, early editions, July 3, 2024).

A report, “Woman in Chopra flogging refuses to meet Bengal Governor” (July 3, 2024), said that the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, “took a morning flight from Bagdogra to Siliguri...” It should have been a flight from New Delhi to Bagdogra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US