Corrections and Clarifications — July 8, 2024

Alapan Bandhyopadhyay is a former Chief Secretary and Adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and not the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, as mentioned in a report, “₹2 lakh aid, job for kin of lynching victims in Bengal” (‘In Brief’, early editions, July 3, 2024).

A report, “Woman in Chopra flogging refuses to meet Bengal Governor” (July 3, 2024), said that the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, “took a morning flight from Bagdogra to Siliguri...” It should have been a flight from New Delhi to Bagdogra.

