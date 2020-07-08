Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 8, 2020

08 July 2020 00:02 IST
Updated: 09 July 2020 01:12 IST

The caption of the photograph that accompanied the report titled “Morale of armed forces very high: ITBP chief” (July 6, 2020) erroneously called it a briefing attended by DRDO officials. Actually, it was a photograph showing Services personnel at a briefing arranged by the DRDO.

