Corrections & Clarifications08 July 2020 00:02 IST
Comments
Corrections and clarifications — July 8, 2020
Updated: 09 July 2020 01:12 IST
The caption of the photograph that accompanied the report titled “Morale of armed forces very high: ITBP chief” (July 6, 2020) erroneously called it a briefing attended by DRDO officials. Actually, it was a photograph showing Services personnel at a briefing arranged by the DRDO.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Corrections & Clarifications
Read more...