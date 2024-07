The Code of Criminal Procedure came into effect in 1974, and not 1898, as mentioned in a report, “Text of laws changed but criminal justice administration awaits reforms: Bajpai” (July 3, 2024).

In the picture accompanying a report, “Laxman-coached Indian team leaves for Zimbabwe” (‘Sport’ page, July 3), the player standing next to Abhishek Sharma was Dhruv Jurel, and not Jitesh Sharma, as published.

