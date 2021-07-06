Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 6, 2021

In the report titled “NIA allows ED to record Gautam Navlakha’s statement in case against website” (July 1, 2021, some editions), a sentence that read “The ED contends that the said amount — over ₹30 crore — was given as salary to Mr. Navlakha ... “ should be corrected to say a part of the said amount.


