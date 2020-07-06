Corrections & Clarifications06 July 2020 00:02 IST
Comments
Corrections and clarifications — July 6, 2020
Updated: 06 July 2020 02:06 IST
In a Business page report titled “Zoho Corp. unveils document scanner app” (July 3, 2020) there was an erroneous reference to the app’s ability to scan business cards in 17 languages.
Cricketer Kartik Murali’s live chat on Sportstar’s Instagram handle was on July 4th. It was erroneously stated as June 4th in a Sports page report headlined “Kartik live!” (July 4, 2020).
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Corrections & Clarifications
Read more...