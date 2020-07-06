Corrections and clarifications — July 6, 2020

06 July 2020 00:02 IST

In a Business page report titled “Zoho Corp. unveils document scanner app” (July 3, 2020) there was an erroneous reference to the app’s ability to scan business cards in 17 languages.

Cricketer Kartik Murali’s live chat on Sportstar’s Instagram handle was on July 4th. It was erroneously stated as June 4th in a Sports page report headlined “Kartik live!” (July 4, 2020).

