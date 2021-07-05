The opening paragraph of a Business page interview with TVS Srichakra EVP P. Madhavan (July 4, 2021) erroneously said the tyre manufacturer planned to invest ₹1,000 in capital expenditure over the next three years. It should have been ₹1,000 crore.
Corrections and clarifications — July 5, 2021
