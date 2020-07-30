Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 30, 2020

In the story titled “Conservationists elated as tiger count is up” (July 28, 2020), it was erroneously mentioned that India had 2,226 tigers according to Tiger Census report, 2018. The actual number, according to the report, is 2,967.

