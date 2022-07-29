Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022 00:28 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 23:14 IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Sports page lead article (July 28, 2022) headlined “Global chess extravaganza all set to make the opening move” both the strap “Rahman’s live show will light up the inauguration of the sport’s biggest team event” and the references in the text to A.R. Rahman doing a live show, were erroneous. Rahman is away in the United States for his concerts.

In the story titled “India adds five more Ramsar sites” (July 27, 2022), the reference to Ramsar Convention 1961 should be corrected to Ramsar Convention 1971.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Read more...