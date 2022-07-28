Corrections and Clarifications — July 28, 2022
In the story titled “India adds five more Ramsar sites” (July 27, 2022), a sentence read: “Until 1981, India had 41 Ramsar sites though the last decade has seen the sharpest rise —13 — in designating new sites.” It should be recast to say: “Until 2012, India had 26 Ramsar sites though the last decade has seen the sharpest rise — 28 — in designating new sites.”
