The reference to Taliye village in Satara district, in the picture caption of the front-page story on Maharashtra rain disaster (July 24, 2021), should be corrected to Taliye village in Raigad district.

The caption of a front-page picture titled “Let the Games begin!” (some editions, July 24, 2021) misidentified the flag-bearer as Harmanpreet Singh. He is Manpreet Singh.