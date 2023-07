July 24, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

In a Science page article titled “In AI’s unlimited potential, the benefits and the risks” (July 23, 2023), the third paragraph erroneously gave the number of configurations a typical protein may have as about 10,300. The number should have been 10 raised to the power 300.

