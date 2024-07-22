Corrections and Clarifications — July 22, 2024

In a report, “Ex-Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is new Ambassador to U.S.” (Inside pages, July 20, 2024), a sentence should have read, “In 2001, the government had appointed retiring Foreign Secretary Lalit Mansingh to the U.S., and in 2011 Nirupama Rao after her retirement, but all ....”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.