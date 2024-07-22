Corrections and Clarifications — July 22, 2024

In a report, “Ex-Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is new Ambassador to U.S.” (Inside pages, July 20, 2024), a sentence should have read, “In 2001, the government had appointed retiring Foreign Secretary Lalit Mansingh to the U.S., and in 2011 Nirupama Rao after her retirement, but all ....”
