Corrections and Clarifications — July 22, 2024

Published - July 22, 2024 12:32 am IST

In a report, “Ex-Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is new Ambassador to U.S.” (Inside pages, July 20, 2024), a sentence should have read, “In 2001, the government had appointed retiring Foreign Secretary Lalit Mansingh to the U.S., and in 2011 Nirupama Rao after her retirement, but all ....”

