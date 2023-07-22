Corrections and Clarifications — July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 12:30 am | Updated July 21, 2023 11:25 pm IST

An Opinion page article titled “Authorities who misconstrue authority” (July 19, 2023) had an erroneous reference to a discussion on the PMLA Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2022. The year should have been 2002.

