Corrections and Clarifications — July 21, 2022
A sentence in the International page report (July 20, 2022) headlined “Sunak holds on to lead after four rounds” that read “Mr. Sunak is now one vote away from 119... (or a third of 357 MPs ) — the threshold to make it to the final two, whose names will be announced on Wednesday afternoon” — should be recast to say: “Mr. Sunak is now one vote away from 119 (or a third of 357 MPs ) — the threshold is therefore 120, to make it to the final two, whose names will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.
