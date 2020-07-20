Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 20, 2020

In the report titled "With fewer confirmatory tests, Delhi’s testing strategy under fire" (July 18, 2020), it was stated that from June 18 to July 16, Delhi conducted 3,05,820 rapid antigen detection tests. Of these, 2,85,225 tests came ‘negative’. Of them, 1,670 (or about 0.5%) were chosen for retest by RT-PCR and 252 of these were confirmed positive. The figure should have been 262.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 1:34:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-july-20-2020/article32132586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY