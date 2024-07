In the ‘Data point’ column (Opinion page, July 17, 2024), “By-polls: an indication of a new anti-incumbency”, the Table 1 caption, on the “BJP’s voteshare”, should have said the “NDA’s voteshare”. The Table 2 caption, which read as “the winner’s share in the 2024 LS elections and AS bypolls”, should have said, “shows the INDIA bloc’s voteshare....”

Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications