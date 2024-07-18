Corrections and Clarifications — July 18, 2024

The text of a report (‘Sport’ page, July 15, 2024), “Samson and Mukesh help Men in Blue sign off with a win and a 4-1 scoreline”, said Shivam Dube bagged one wicket for 25 runs, while the scoreboard mentioned it as two wickets for 25 runs. The scoreboard is correct.

