Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 14, 2021

A Business page story titled “Rubicon buys Cipla arm’s oral liquid, nasal product unit” (July 10, 2021) erroneously described Rubicon as a specialty pharmaceutical company backed by General Electric. It should have been General Atlantic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 2:04:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-july-14-2021/article35311077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY