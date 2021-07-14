A Business page story titled “Rubicon buys Cipla arm’s oral liquid, nasal product unit” (July 10, 2021) erroneously described Rubicon as a specialty pharmaceutical company backed by General Electric. It should have been General Atlantic.
Corrections and clarifications — July 14, 2021
