Corrections & Clarifications13 July 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — July 13, 2020
Updated: 13 July 2020 01:25 IST
The photograph published along with the report titled “1st phase of disengagement completed “ (July 11, 2020) was erroneously identified as a C-17 aircraft. It was actually an IL-76 aircraft.
In a report titled “4 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab, 3 in Haryana” (July 11, 2020) the cumulative tally in Haryana was erroneously given as 19,9934. It should have been 19,934.
