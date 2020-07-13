Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — July 13, 2020

The photograph published along with the report titled “1st phase of disengagement completed “ (July 11, 2020) was erroneously identified as a C-17 aircraft. It was actually an IL-76 aircraft.

In a report titled “4 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab, 3 in Haryana” (July 11, 2020) the cumulative tally in Haryana was erroneously given as 19,9934. It should have been 19,934.

