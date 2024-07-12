Corrections and Clarifications — July 12, 2024

In a report, “Ahead of Congress leader’s visit, firing reported in Jiribam” (Inside pages, July 9, 2024), a sentence in the third paragraph read, “The houses were occupied, the police said.” It should have been “Neither of the houses were occupied, the police said.”
In a report, “Ahead of Congress leader’s visit, firing reported in Jiribam” (Inside pages, July 9, 2024), a sentence in the third paragraph read, “The houses were occupied, the police said.” It should have been “Neither of the houses were occupied, the police said.”