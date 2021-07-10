The front-page lead story titled “Amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz, eight States get new Governors” (July 7, 2021) referred to Mr. K. Hari Babu as a former MP and former BJP president of the erstwhile combined State of Andhra Pradesh. Actually, he was the president of the State unit of the Andhra Pradesh BJP post bifurcation in 2014.
Corrections and clarifications — July 10, 2021
