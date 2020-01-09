Corrections and Clarifications — January 9, 2020

Corrections & Clarifications

A headline in the ‘In Brief’ column (Sport, Jan. 8, 2020) incorrectly referred to Bucks’ win over Spurs while it was actually Spurs who won.

The photo caption in the report “Indian bowlers on fire ...” (early editions, Jan. 8, 2020) wrongly identified Nitin Saini as the person who castled Danushka Gunathilaka. It was actually Navdeep Saini. The error was corrected in the city editions.

A Sports page story titled “Tamil Nadu picks up three points” (Jan. 7, 2020) had a second deck heading that said: Uttar Pradesh falls five runs short of visitor’s first innings total of 154. The first innings total was actually 180.

