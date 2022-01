In a report “WHO yet to authorise use of Covaxin among adolescents” (Inside pages, January 7, 2022), the paragraph, “However, the Ministry guidelines wrongly state that... for the age group 15-18”, should have read as, “For such beneficiaries [15-18 years], option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL [emergency use listing] for the age group 15-18.”