Corrections and Clarifications — January 8, 2020

With reference to the report, “Officials help elderly man, who was ill-treated, regain bequeathed property” (some editions, Jan. 6, 2020), a reader had raised a doubt how the district administration could have nullified a will, when the person concerned is alive and can revise it on his own. It is clarified that on the senior citizen’s complaint, the district administration got the transfer of property to his son declared invalid under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which provides for such a step. The use of the word “bequeathed” in the headline and the text was erroneous.