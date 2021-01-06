Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — January 6, 2021

In an Editorial page article titled “Quality gigs, a solution to urban unemployment” (Jan. 5, 2021), there was a reference to the Rural Development Ministry spending nearly 90% of its increased ₹86,4000 crore allocation. The correct figure is ₹84,900 crore.

In a Business page story titled “When IT’s business unusual” (Jan. 3, 2021), Saravana Kumar of Kovai.co had been quoted as saying revenues had risen 500 times. The company clarified subsequently that it should be 500%.”

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 1:29:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-january-6-2021/article33504277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY