The first edit, “Widening the safety net” (January 4, 2022), had referred to 0.4 million children receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day. It should have been 4 million.

While the scoreboard had mentioned correctly that R. Ashwin got 46 runs out of 50 balls, his feat was erroneously described as a 46-ball 50 in the text of the Sports page story titled “South Africa pacemen call the shots on day one” (January 4, 2022).