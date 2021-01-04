Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — January 4, 2021

In the story titled “Ahead of crucial FATF meeting, Pakistan arrests LeT leader Lakhvi” (Jan. 3, 2021), there was a reference to a think-tank called Global Counter Terrorism Centre. Actually, it is called Global Counter Terrorism Council.

