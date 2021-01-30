Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — January 30, 2021

A report headlined “‘India’s UNSC seat a matter of discussion’” (Jan. 29, 2021) erroneously listed Italy among G4 nations. The list should have been Brazil, Germany, Japan and India.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 1:40:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-january-30-2021/article33699245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY