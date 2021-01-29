Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — January 29, 2021

A sentence in a Business page report titled “Budget may set higher agri credit target at ₹19 lakh crore” (Jan. 27, 2021) read: “Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set up at Rs ₹lakh crore ...” The amount was ₹15 lakh crore.

Error in the graphic on Padma awards: An awardee whose photograph had been (Jan. 26, 2021) captioned as Tarlochan Singh was actually Bikram Singh Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Minister in the Punjab government.

