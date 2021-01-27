Corrections and clarifications — January 27, 2021

27 January 2021 00:02 IST

Error in the Corrections and Clarifications column (Jan. 26, 2021): We had erroneously given the date of publication of the Open Page article titled “Burning bad” as February 24, 2021. It should have been January 24, 2021.

The TV Picks column on the Sports page (Jan. 26, 2021) erroneously called it the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa. Actually, it is the 1st Test.

