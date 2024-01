January 25, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the story regarding a Home Ministry team being sent to Manipur (January 23, 2024), the headline erroneously read “Meitei MLAs call for ‘positive action’.” It should have merely said “MLAs.” In the text, the reference to a resolution by “35 Meitei MLAs” was erroneous. It should have read “35 MLAs excluding the ten Kuki-Zo legislators.” Elsewhere in the text, the reference to “Meitei MLAs” should have been “MLAs.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT