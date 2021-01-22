Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — January 22, 2021

In the article, “The many infirmities of China’s Western Theatre Command”(OpEd, January 21, 2021), the name, Zhang Xudong was incorrectly spelt as Zhao Xidong.

