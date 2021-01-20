Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — January 21, 2021

The opening paragraph of a report on Left parties’ call to repeal farm laws (Jan. 17, 2021) had erroneously referred to Sitaram Yechury as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI). It should have been CPI(M).

