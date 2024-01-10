ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — January 10, 2024

January 10, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The name of the Additional Solicitor-General was erroneously given as N. Venkataramani in the report headlined “SC issues notice on plea by E-gaming Federation” (January 9, 2024). It should have been N. Venkataraman.

