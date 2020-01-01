Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — January 1, 2020

more-in

Tree and forest cover together made up 24.56% of India’s area and not 25.56% as mentioned in a report, “Overall green cover rises, but northeast records a dip” (December 31, 2019)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Corrections & Clarifications
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 9:14:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-january-1-2020/article30446204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY